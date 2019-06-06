Regional trade statistics interactive analysis: first quarter 2019

They enable further analysis and comparison of Regional Trade in goods data and contain information that includes:

Quarterly information on the number of goods exporters and importers, by UK region and destination country.

Data on number of businesses exporting or importing

Average value of exports and imports by business per region.

Export and Import value by region.

The spreadsheets provide data on businesses using both the whole number and proportion number methodology, (see section 3.24 (page 14) of the RTS methodology document).

The spreadsheets will cover:

Importers by whole number business count

Importers by proportional business count

Exporters by whole number business count

Exporters by proportional business count

The Exporters by proportional business count spreadsheet was previously produced by the Department for International Trade.