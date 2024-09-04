Prime Minister's statement on Grenfell Tower Inquiry final report: 4 September 2024

Watch the full statement

Mr Speaker, this morning Sir Martin Moore-Bick published the final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

And I am sure the whole House will join me in thanking him, the members of the Inquiry and his whole team for their dedicated work.

Mr Speaker, I want to speak directly to the bereaved families, the survivors, and those in the immediate Grenfell community…

Some of whom are with us in the gallery today.

Sir Martin concluded this morning

I’m afraid there is no way of repeating this that won’t be painful -

“the simple truth is that the deaths that occurred were all avoidable”

and that those who lived in the tower were badly failed over a number of years and in a number of different ways”

by, as the report lays out in full, just about every institution responsible for ensuring their safety.

Mr Speaker, in the face of an injustice so painful…

So deserving of anger

Words begin to lose their meaning.

Seven years - still waiting

For the justice you deserve.

I want to say very clearly, on behalf of the country

you have been let down so badly

Before, during and in the aftermath of this tragedy.

And while Sir Martin sets out a catalogue of appalling industry failures

For which there must now be full accountability

He also finds – and I quote – “decades of failure by central government.”

He concludes that

“In the years between the fire at Knowsley Heights in 1991 and the fire at Grenfell Tower in 2017

there were many opportunities for the government to identify the risks posed by the use of combustible cladding panels and insulation…

And he concludes - and I quote -

“By 2016 the department was well aware of those risks, but failed to act on what it knew.”

Further, he finds that

“The department itself was poorly run”

And

“the government’s deregulatory agenda

dominated the department’s thinking to such an extent

that even matters affecting the safety of life were ignored, delayed or disregarded”.

So Mr Speaker

I want to start with an apology on behalf of the British state to each and every one of you

and indeed to all the families affected by this tragedy.

It should never have happened.

The country failed to discharge its most fundamental duty

To protect you and your loved ones

The people we are here to serve.

And I am deeply sorry.

I also want to express my admiration for the strength it must have taken to relive those events…

when giving your evidence to this Inquiry.

And indeed, to see written down today the circumstances that led to the deaths of your loved ones.

After all you have been through, you may feel you are always just one step away from another betrayal.

I get that – and I know I cannot change that with just words today.

But what I can say is that I listened carefully to one of the members of the inquiry Ali Akbor who said this morning:

“What is needed is for those with responsibility for building safety

to reflect and to treat Grenfell as a touchstone in all that they do in the future.”

Mr Speaker, I consider myself responsible for building safety.

And that is exactly what I will do

And what I will demand of this government.

Mr. Speaker, today is a long-awaited day of truth

But it must now lead to a day of justice.

Justice for the victims and families of Grenfell.

But also a moment to reflect on the state of social justice in our country…

And a chance for this Government of Service to turn the page.

Because this tragedy poses fundamental questions about the kind of country we are

A country where the voices of working class people and those of colour

Have been repeatedly ignored and dismissed.

A country where tenants of a social housing block in one of the richest parts of the land

Are treated like second class citizens.

Shamefully dismissed – in the words of one survivor - as people with needs and problems…

Not respected as citizens, as people who contribute to Britain, who are part of Britain, who belong in Britain.

And Mr Speaker, unbelievably this continued even after the tragedy.

Sir Martin highlights…and I quote -

“Certain aspects of the response demonstrated a marked lack of respect for human decency and dignity

and left many of those immediately affected feeling abandoned by authority and utterly helpless.”

Mr Speaker, that alone should make anyone who feels any affinity towards justice bristle with anger.

But Sir Martin continues

He finds - and these are his words -

“systematic dishonesty on the part of those who made and sold the rainscreen cladding panels and insulation products”

And he goes on to say…

“They engaged in deliberate and sustained strategies to manipulate the testing process, misrepresent test data and mislead the market.”

Sir Martin also cites -

“A complete failure on the part of the Local Authority Building Control…

over a number of years to take basic steps to ensure that the certificates it issued were technically accurate.”

He finds that the work of the Building Research Establishment

“..was marred by unprofessional conduct, inadequate practices a lack of effective oversight, poor reporting and a lack of scientific rigour.”

And that the Tenant Management Organisation “must also bear a share of the blame”,…

Its only fire safety assessor

“had misrepresented his experience and qualifications (some of which he had invented)…

and was ill-qualified to carry out fire risk assessments on buildings of the size and complexity of Grenfell Tower.”

He also finds - “a chronic lack of effective management and leadership” on behalf of the London Fire Brigade…

With tragic consequences on the night of the fire.

Mr Speaker, in the light of such findings

It is imperative that there is full accountability

Including through the Criminal Justice process

And that this happens as swiftly as possible.

So I can tell the House today

That this government will write to all companies found by the Inquiry to have been part of these horrific failings…

as the first step to stopping them being awarded government contracts.

And, of course, we will support the Met Police and the prosecutors as they complete their investigations.

But, Mr Speaker, it is vital that as we respond to this report today

We do not do or say anything that could compromise any future prosecution.

Because the greatest injustice of all would be for the victims and all those affected not to get the justice they deserve.

Mr Speaker, there must also be much more radical action to stop something like this from ever happening again.

Because one of the most extraordinary qualities of the Grenfell community

Is their determination to look forward.

They are not only fighting for justice for themselves

They are fighting to ensure no other community suffers as they have done.

Mr Speaker, some important reforms have been made over the last seven years.

Reforms we supported in Opposition.

Including banning combustible cladding.

New oversight of building control.

A new safety regime for all residential buildings over 18 metres.

New legal requirements on social landlords.

Making sure Fire and Rescue Services are trained and equipped to handle large scale incidents…

Including moving from “stay put” to “get out” when needed

And we are now addressing the recommendation from Sir Martin’s first report

To introduce a new Residential Personal Emergency Evacuation Plan policy

For anyone whose ability to evacuate could be compromised

And funding this for those renting in social housing.

Mr Speaker, we will look at all 58 of Sir Martin’s recommendations in detail.

There will be a debate on the floor of this House.

We will respond in full to the Inquiry’s recommendations within six months.

And we will update Parliament annually on our progress against every commitment we make.

But there are some things I can say right now.

There are still buildings today with unsafe cladding.

And the speed at which this is being addressed is far, far too slow.

We only have to look at the fire in Dagenham last week.

A building that was still in the process of having its cladding removed.

So this must be a moment of change.

We will take the necessary steps to speed this up.

We are willing to force freeholders to assess their buildings and enter remediation schemes within set timetables…

With a legal requirement to force action if that is what it takes to tackle industry intransigence.

And we will set out further steps on remediation this Autumn.

We will also reform the construction products industry that made this fatal cladding

So homes are made of safe materials

And those who compromise that safety will face the consequences.

We will ensure that tenants and their leaseholders can never again be ignored.

And that Social landlords are held to account for the decency and safety of their homes.

And as this government tackles the most acute housing crisis in living memory

Building one and a half million new homes across the country

We will ensure these homes are safe, secure, and built to the highest standards.

Places of security, health and wellbeing that serve the needs of residents and their wider communities.

Because a safe and decent home is a human right and a basic expectation

And the provision of that right, should never be undermined by the reckless pursuit of greed.

One of the tragedies of Grenfell is that this was - and is - a community

That nurtured so much of what we want from housing.

People who had made the Tower their home.

And were entitled to a place of safety and security.

not a death-trap.

And yet time and again they were ignored.

Mr Speaker, two weeks ago I made a private visit to Grenfell Tower.

I laid a wreath at the Memorial Wall.

And affirmed the government’s commitment to the work of the Memorial Commission

Delivering a permanent memorial on the site

Through a process led by the Grenfell community.

As I walked down that narrow staircase from the 23rd floor

And looked at walls burned by 1000-degree heat.

I got just a sense of how utterly, utterly terrifying it must have been.

And as I saw examples of the cladding on the outside of the building.

And listened to descriptions of the catastrophic and completely avoidable failures of that fatal refurbishment.

I felt just a sense of the anger that now rises through that building.

And it left me a with a profound and very personal determination.

To make the legacy of Grenfell Tower…

One of the defining changes to our country that I want to make as Prime Minister.

To the families, the survivors, and the immediate community

We will support you now and always.

…especially those who were children.

In the memory of your loved ones…

We will deliver a generational shift in the safety and quality of housing for everyone in this country.

And in the memory of Grenfell, we will change our country.

Not just a change in policy and regulation…although that must of course take place…

But a profound shift in culture and behaviour.

A rebalancing of power

That gives voice and respect to every citizen, whoever they are, wherever they live.

And Mr Speaker, we will bring the full power of government to bear on this task.

Because that is the responsibility of service.

And the duty we owe to the memory of every single one of the 72.

And in that spirit, I commend this statement to the House.