Prime Minister's remarks at UK-Ireland Summit: 5 March 2025

Thanks Lisa, it’s really fantastic to see you all here and to be in this absolutely wonderful museum.

I’ve been in this museum a number of times, but I’m normally bundled in to the top floor to do an interview with Laura Kuenssberg on the Sunday morning of our conference.

So, to come and see it in all its glory is really really fantastic.

As it is to look out and see all of you here.

And particularly just to see UK and Ireland Summit 2025 on the walls here is absolutely amazing and really, really uplifting, so thank you all for coming.

Look I know we’re still some days away from St. Patrick’s Day.

But we’ve got some fantastic food and drink from Irish chef Anna Haugh who is here this evening.

Fantastic music from the Liverpool String Quartet.

And I know we’ve got incredible people in this room.

Business leaders, people in the arts, education, politicians.

And of course, a very big thank you to the Taoiseach Micheál Martin who is with us this evening.

So, all in all I think we can consider this an early celebration of everything Irish…

And everything that binds the UK and Ireland together.

Micheál, everyone, it really is good to see you all here in Liverpool for this important summit

A city which stands as the living embodiment of the connections between our two countries.

As Lisa has alluded to, I’ve been to Ireland many times.

But in September last year I visited Ireland for the first time as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

That was an important and special moment for me.

But it was a wider moment, not just because I got to watch the England-Ireland football match at the Aviva Stadium…I won’t mention the score.

But because as the first visit by a UK Prime Minister in five years…

And despite all the turbulence in recent times…

It was a reminder of just how strong those ties are that bind us together.

So, it was a really important moment for me personally,

But a really important moment for the United Kingdom and for Ireland to have that first visit so early in my tenure as Prime Minister.

So, I’m really delighted that the Irish delegation is here today…

To continue strengthening that friendship…

As we work to bring huge benefits to the people of both countries…

By delivering greater trade, prosperity and security.

Now many of you will know that as Prime Minister

My focus is on delivering change

Improving people’s lives

Boosting growth

So that we can raise living standards

and put more money into people’s pockets

And deliver the public services people need.

But of course, we can do much more…

When we work together with others.

As I’ve said before, I don’t believe the relationship between the UK and Ireland has ever reached its full potential.

And I’m delighted that now with this summit we’re going to change all that. What an opportunity.

Micheál, I know we’ve got a lot to do over the coming days…

We’ve got great ambitions for this summit.

Talking together

Speaking to business leaders

Perhaps finding a moment for a bit of Guinness diplomacy.

But tonight…

I hope we can simply celebrate

The UK and Ireland

And everything that makes this such a fantastic friendship

And now it’s my pleasure to introduce the Taoiseach, you’re so welcome I’m so pleased we were able to get this summit together: Micheál .