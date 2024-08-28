Prime Minister's conference speech in Berlin: 28 August 2024

Thank you.

And can I first express my sincere condolences for the shocking attack in Solingen last week.

Our country knows what it’s like to suffer such senseless and despicable acts…

And our thoughts are with all the families affected by this terrible event.

And Olaf - thank you.

It’s fantastic to be with you here in Berlin.

Not, alas…

My first visit here as Prime Minister.

Football, it turns out…

Decided to visit it’s second home in Spain, this time.

But anyway – it was still an incredible experience…

And a showcase for the fantastic hospitality of this great nation.

So thank you for hosting yet another episode in English footballing trauma! I’ve been through a lot.

Anyway - I’m delighted to be back at this moment of opportunity for our two countries.

Olaf - on every occasion we’ve met, we’ve talked about our ambitions for the future…

Our values of security, prosperity, respect…

And our shared determination to harness the power of government…

For the service of working people.

That is what we are doing today.

A new UK-Germany Treaty…

A once in a generation chance to deliver for working people…

In Britain and in Germany.

A new agreement…

A testament to the depth and potential of our relationship.

With deeper links on science, technology, development, people, businesses, culture.

A boost to our trading relations…

Germany – of course, already the UK’s second largest trading partner in the world.

And through that - a chance to create jobs here and in the UK…

And deliver that most precious of goods, for both our countries…

Economic growth.

Let me be clear - growth is the number one mission of my Government.

And what we understand, clearly…

Is that building relationships with our partners – here in Germany and across Europe…

Is vital to achieving it.

That is what our agreement today represents – the chance that we have.

We’ll also deepen cooperation on shared social challenges…

For example, on illegal migration.

Because we cannot smash the smuggling gangs who perpetrate this vile trade…

Without the help of our partners.

And I’m really glad that we had substantive discussions today about how we tackle the smuggling gangs and agreed to develop a joint action plan to tackle illegal migration.

So we will renew our commitment to the Calais Group…

Enhance our intelligence sharing on organised immigration crime.

But also - increase collaboration on tackling climate change.

An important goal for the planet, of course…

For greater energy security…

But also - for tackling the drivers of challenges like illegal migration at source.

And finally – at the heart of this Treaty…

Will be a new Defence Agreement.

An agreement that builds upon our already formidable defence co-operation…

But which expands that relationship to face the threats of a volatile world, together.

That of course means a shared resolve to stand up for the security of our people and the wider European continent.

And that begins with our unyielding support for Ukraine – we discussed that in some detail today.

Because, as Europe’s largest contributors to Ukraine’s war efforts…

And as the nations with the highest defence expenditure among European countries in NATO…

We know only too well the debt we owe to the Ukrainian people…

Who fight not just to defend themselves…

But for all the people of Europe.

So today - we reaffirmed our commitment to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.

We also share a common commitment to resolve the crisis in the Middle East, and agree on:

…Israel’s right to self-defence, in compliance with International Humanitarian Law…

…the need for de-escalation across the region; and for restraint and caution to be exercised…

Unfettered humanitarian access into Gaza…

…agreement to a ceasefire and release of all hostages…

…and the importance of working together towards a political solution…

based on the creation of a Palestinian State alongside a safe and secure Israel.

The only way to provide long-term peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.

That of course – is not an easy goal.

But it is one that we are committed to pursuing, together.

Because – as today shows…

Britain can advance its interests much more effectively…

When we stand with our friends and partners.

This Treaty is part of a wider reset – grounded in a new spirit of co-operation… with our shared understanding that this will be developed at pace and that we hope to have agreed it by the end of the year.

A Britain reconnected…

Resetting our relationships…

Rediscovering our common interest…

Delivering for working people.

Britain and Germany already have an incredible relationship.

We invest billions in each other’s countries.

Thousands and thousands of jobs are supported through trade.

And every year, millions of people travel between our two countries…

Exchanging ideas…

Collaborating, creating and connecting.

But today - we build on that…

A bright new future for UK-German relations…

Two great countries - brought closer together than ever before.

The strongest strategic partners in Europe and on the world stage.

Thank you so much for hosting us here today.