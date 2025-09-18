PM's remarks at State Visit press conference: 18 September 2025

Mr President – it’s a pleasure to welcome you to Chequers.

This historic second state visit –

Is a moment to celebrate the unique bond between our two countries.

But today we’ve gone far beyond that –

We have renewed the special relationship for a new era.

The United Kingdom and the United States stand together today…

As first partners on defence…

First partners in trade – with the groundbreaking deal we struck in May…

And now – with the new agreement that we have just signed this afternoon –

We are confirming our status…

As first partners in science and technology…

Ready to define this century together –

Just as we did the last.

This Tech Partnership has the power to change lives…

It’s our chance to ensure that technologies like AI, quantum and others amplify human potential…

Solve problems,

Cure diseases,

Make us richer and freer…

Strengthen the cause of democracy, not tyranny.

This is the territory on which the future will be won.

So this partnership today is a signal –

Of our determination to win this race, together –

And to ensure it brings real benefits…

In jobs…

In growth…

In lower bills –

To put more hard-earned cash in people’s pockets at the end of each month.

That’s what we’re determined to deliver.

And we’re bringing businesses with us.

We have just come from a fantastic meeting with business leaders where we set out this vision.

They have responded with new deals and investment breaking every record that we have.

£250 billion flowing both ways across the Atlantic…

That is a record

Expected to create over 15,000 jobs here in the United Kingdom –

High-skilled jobs…

In cutting-edge sectors…

Where people can build careers for the long term…

Changing lives in communities up and down our country.

And look –

While we shape this bond for a new era –

The fundamentals have not changed.

Security remains the cornerstone of this special relationship.

We have the deepest, most advanced defence relationship in the world.

Our warriors train together and they fight together…

Our industries build together –

Everything from fast jets,

To the new AUKUS-class submarines.

So now, as we drive up defence spending –

We are going to sweep away the barriers to working together on new defence technologies –

So that we stay ahead of our adversaries.

We are united in defence and security – yes, absolutely –

But we’re also united in the pursuit of peace.

We are working together…

To end the humanitarian catastrophe in the Middle East…

Get the aid in…

Free the hostages…

And ultimately bring Israel and the region…

Back towards a comprehensive plan…

Which can deliver peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.

We are also working together to end the killing in Ukraine.

In recent days Putin has shown his true face…

Mounting the biggest attacks since the invasion began…

With yet more bloodshed…

Yet more innocents killed…

And unprecedented violations of NATO airspace.

These are not the actions of someone who wants peace.

So we have discussed today how we can build our defences further…

Support Ukraine…

And decisively increase the pressure on Putin…

To get him to agree a peace deal that will last.

President Trump, you have led the way here.

And we will continue to stand and work together…

For security and for peace.

Mr President –

Next year we will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States.

We’ve come on quite a journey together since 1776.

But it is no exaggeration…

To say that the partnership our two nations have built…

Has shaped the world.

From the beaches of Normandy…

To the founding of NATO…

To the creation of technologies that have revolutionised our lives…

Time and time again…

It is British and American men and women side by side…

Changing the path of history…

And turning it towards our values…

Towards freedom, democracy, and the rule of law.

In Britain we take huge pride in that.

And let’s be clear –

This relationship is not just about history.

It’s about the future.

It’s about the benefits it delivers now and for decades to come…

To make our people safer and better off.

We have shown today that we are delivering those benefits…

Improving people’s lives…

So we will go into that anniversary year…

More optimistic than ever…

And more confident than ever…

About our two great nations and what they can achieve, side by side.

Thank you.