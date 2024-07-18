PM’s press conference remarks at the European Political Community summit: 18 July 2024

Hello everyone, thanks for being here.

We’ve had a very successful and productive summit…

Bringing together 46 European leaders – including President Zelenskyy who addressed the EPC this morning.

We discussed once again our commitment to stand with Ukraine…

Including supporting their energy needs ahead of winter…

And cracking down on the ships that are helping Russia to evade sanctions.

We need to be clear that Ukraine is fighting not just for the Ukrainian people - and of course it is - But for the European people…

For freedom, democracy and the rule of law.

Our security therefore starts in Ukraine.

So we pledged to President Zelenskyy, once again, that we will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.

We also had productive discussions on wider European security…

Defending our democracies against Russian interference…

And supporting countries like Moldova who are dealing with more direct threats.

It’s not just a good idea to work with our partners, it’s essential.

I said on the steps of Downing Street, that I would govern for the whole country – including those who didn’t vote for us.

And I meant it.

We can only make progress on the issues that so many people care about…

Like illegal migration and national security…

If we have the maturity and leadership to reach out a hand to our European friends.

And I want to congratulate Ursula von der Leyen on her re-election today as President of the European Commission.

So we are going to deepen our cooperation…

On defence and security…

And on illegal migration, where we are resetting our approach and that’s been central today.

We are going to smash the gangs, break their business model, and secure our borders.

We will do this, not by committing taxpayer money to gimmicks…

But with practical solutions, that are in line with international law.

As Director of Public Prosecutions, I saw the work that can be done, across borders…

To bring terrorists to justice and break up their networks.

I simply do not accept that we can’t do the same with organised migration crime.

We started that work here today.

We’re increasing the UK presence at Europol in The Hague…

To play our full part in the European Migrant Smuggling Centre.

We’ve agreed new cooperation arrangements with partners like Slovenia and Slovakia, to disrupt organised crime.

And with our new Border Security Command…

We are going to work with our European partners to share intelligence, data and expertise and put the gangs out of business.

To stop illegal migration, we must also tackle it at source.

So today I am announcing £84 million of new funding for projects across Africa and the Middle East.

That includes humanitarian and health support, skills training, help with job opportunities, and access to education.

This is a vital part of gripping the migration crisis.

And it shows how we are going to do business on the world stage.

We are facing up to the huge problems beyond our shores…

Because these problems echo at home.

The effects play out on our streets.

In a dangerous world, we serve no-one and solve nothing by turning inward.

We have to step forward and lead.

That’s what we’re doing – that’s what we’ve shown here today.

Because it’s the best way to uphold our values…

And keep our people safe.

So, I’m proud to leave this summit with stronger relationships across Europe…

And to leave the EPC in a stronger position as well.

With a clear agenda for the coming months…

And the next summits confirmed in Hungary this year…

And Albania and Denmark in 2025.

Thank you very much.