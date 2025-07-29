PM words on Gaza: 29 July 2025

On the 7th of October 2023 Hamas perpetrated the worst massacre in Israel’s history.

Every day since then, the horror has continued.

The hostages are still being held today.

The Palestinian people have endured terrible suffering.

Now, in Gaza because of a catastrophic failure of aid, we see starving babies, children too weak to stand: Images that will stay with us for a lifetime.

The suffering must end.

Yesterday I discussed this with President Trump.

And we are mounting a major effort to get humanitarian supplies back in.

By air, and UK aid has been air dropped into Gaza today.

And – crucially – by land.

We need to see at least 500 trucks entering Gaza every day.

But ultimately – the only way to bring this humanitarian crisis to an end is through a long-term settlement.

So we are supporting the US, Egyptian and Qatari efforts to secure a vital ceasefire.

That ceasefire must be sustainable and it must lead to a wider peace plan, which we are developing with our international partners.

This plan will deliver security and proper governance in Gaza and pave the way for negotiations on a Two State Solution.

Our goal remains a safe and secure Israel, alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state. But right now – that goal is under pressure like never before.

I’ve always said we will recognise a Palestinian state as a contribution to a proper peace process, at the moment of maximum impact for the Two State Solution.

With that solution now under threat, this is the moment to act.

So today – as part of this process towards peace I can confirm the UK will recognise the state of Palestine by the United Nations General Assembly in September unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and commit to a long-term, sustainable peace, reviving the prospect of a Two State Solution.

And this includes allowing the UN to restart the supply of aid, and making clear there will be no annexations in the West Bank.

Meanwhile, our message to the terrorists of Hamas is unchanged and unequivocal.

They must immediately release all the hostages, sign up to a ceasefire, disarm and accept that they will play no part in the government of Gaza.

We will make an assessment in September on how far the parties have met these steps.

But no one should have a veto on our decision.

So this is the way forward. We will keep working with all our international partners to end the suffering, get aid flooding into Gaza and deliver a more stable future for the Middle East.

Because I know that is what the British people desperately want to see.