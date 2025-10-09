PM press conference – UK trade mission to India: 9 October 2025

Back in July – together with Prime Minister Modi – I signed the historic UK and India Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.

It is a huge deal for the United Kingdom. The most ambitious trade deal India has ever done. And, like our deals with the US and the EU, people said it would never happen. They said it couldn’t be done.

But we did it. Because of this government’s approach: outward facing, proud, and determined to deliver for Britain.

And as a result we are opening up new opportunities in India for British businesses. Opportunities that other countries simply do not have. It has given us a unique edge.

So I have come here this week, leading our biggest trade delegation to India ever to follow through on this deal.

That means 126 CEOs, tech entrepreneurs, SMEs, Vice-Chancellors, sports and cultural leaders all here with me to seize the incredible benefits that this deal offers for the British people.

The opportunity is clear. Just look at the sheer scale of India: the world’s largest democracy, on track to become third largest economy by 2028, an economic superpower in the making. And we are perfectly placed to be partners on that journey.

We want to build the sectors and the skills of the future together. So this trade deal is a launchpad to boost British leadership in everything from tech, to life sciences, to renewable energy, and much more beyond that.

And we have seized these opportunities in full this week – delivering real results for the British people, securing new investments into the UK worth £1.3 billion, and creating 10,600 jobs.

That is remarkable. It includes 1,500 jobs in the North West, over 1,000 across the midlands, 200 in Yorkshire and the Humber, and 700 in Northern Ireland.

Great jobs – in advanced engineering, in defence, in car production, film making and technology. Delivering real change that people will see in their communities up and down the country. And that’s what this is all about.

And what we’re doing together in tech is a great example. The UK is one of only three countries in the world with a trillion-dollar tech sector. India is poised to be the fourth. We are both top four AI powers, and we’re taking this opportunity to go further.

We’re deepening the UK-India Technology Security Initiative to boost opportunities for great British companies and deliver dozens of new investments into the United Kingdom.

Harnessing tech as one of the biggest engines we have for jobs and growth. Other stand-out wins this week have come in filmmaking, with the announcement that three new Bollywood blockbusters will be made in the United Kingdom.

And in education, with the announcement today that the University of Lancaster and the University of Surrey will open new campuses in India – joining other British universities setting up here and making the UK India’s top international education provider.

So we are out there, leading the way and winning these opportunities for our country. Because, the fact is, this relationship matters more than ever.

Across the economy, security, energy, climate and more. Our history together is deep, the human connections between our people are truly special. So this week we have built on all that.

Building on our historic trade deal, we are remaking this partnership for our times, forward facing, focused on winning the opportunities of the future, together, and bringing them home for the British people.

Now before I open for questions, I want to strongly welcome the news that a deal has been reached on the first stage of President Trump’s peace plan for Gaza.

This will come as a profound relief for the hostages and their families, and the civilian population in Gaza, and for the whole world. And we will now work with our partners to ensure this deal is implemented in full and without delay.

Thank you.