PM statement to the House of Commons: 3 March 2025

Mr. Speaker…

Less than a week since I called on this House to show the courage of our predecessors…

We see clearly before us - the test of our times.

A crossroads in our history.

So with permission I will update the House on my efforts…

To secure a strong, just and lasting peace…

Following Russia’s vile invasion of Ukraine.

Mr. Speaker – it begins in this House…

Where on Tuesday, I announced the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War.

A recognition of the fact that once again, we live in an era…

Where peace in Europe depends upon strength and deterrence.

But also – a rediscovery of the old post-war argument…

Long-held on these benches…

That economic security is national security.

Because Mr. Speaker, the demands we now have to make of Britain…

Must come alongside a new foundation of security for working people.

The tough choices we made last week…

They are not done.

We must use the process of getting to 3% of our national income spent on defence…

To fundamentally rebuild British industry.

Use our investment in military spending…

To create new jobs and apprenticeships in every part of our country.

And that’s why, last night, I announced a deal that perfectly symbolises this new era.

A partnership with Ukraine…

That allows them to use £1.6 billion of UK Export Finance…

To buy 5,000 air defence missiles, manufactured in Belfast.

That means UK jobs…

UK skills…

UK finance…

Pulling together for our national interest…

Putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position for peace…

And protecting innocent civilians from the terror of Russian drones.

Mr. Speaker, my efforts continued on Thursday…

When I met President Trump in the White House…

To strengthen our relationship with America.

Now, what happened in his subsequent meeting with President Zelenskyy…

Is something nobody in this House wants to see.

But I do want to be crystal clear…

We must strengthen our relationship with America…

For our security, for our technology, for our trade and investment…

They are and always will be – indispensable.

And we will never choose between either side of the Atlantic.

In fact, Mr. Speaker…

If anything, the past week has shown that that idea to be totally unserious.

Because while some people may enjoy the simplicity of taking a side…

This week has shown with total clarity…

That the US is vital in securing the peace we all want to see in Ukraine.

So I welcome the opportunity for a new economic deal with the US…

Confirmed by the President last week…

Because it is an opportunity I am determined to pursue.

I welcome the positive discussions we had on European security…

Including his clear support for Article 5 of NATO.

I welcome the understanding, from our dialogue…

That our two nations will work together on security arrangements for a lasting peace in Ukraine.

And I also welcome the President’s continued commitment to that peace…

Which nobody in this House should doubt for a second - is sincere.

Mr. Speaker, I now turn to events this weekend…

And the moving scenes that greeted President Zelenskyy as he arrived in London on Saturday.

Mr. Speaker I saw for myself that he was taken aback when the crowd in Whitehall cheered at the top of their voices, and they were speaking for the whole of our country.

A reminder - that this Government, this House and this nation…

Stand in unwavering support behind him and the people of Ukraine.

Mr. Speaker, we resolved together…

To move forward the strong cause of just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

And then on Sunday…

I hosted European leaders from across our continent, equally committed to this cause…

Including President Macron, Prime Minister Meloni…

The leaders of NATO, the European Commission and Council…

And the Prime Minister of Canada…

A vital ally of this country, the Commonwealth and Ukraine…

Responsible for training over 40,000 Ukrainian troops.

I also had the privilege beforehand…

Of speaking online to the leaders of Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia…

Each of whom, as close as they are to the frontline with Russia…

Stressed the urgency of the moment.

And Mr. Speaker, it was a productive summit.

Together, we agreed a clear strategy.

That the United Kingdom, France and our allies…

Will work closely with Ukraine on a plan to stop the fighting…

Which we will then discuss directly with the United States.

It is a plan that has four clear principles, which I will now share in full with the House.

First, that we must keep the military aid to Ukraine flowing…

Keep increasing the economic pressure on Russia.

And to that end, alongside our partnership on air defence…

We are doubling-down on military aid.

Already this year we have taken our support to record levels…

But on Saturday we also agreed a new £2.2 billion loan for Ukraine…

Backed, not by the British taxpayer…

But by the profits from frozen Russian assets.

Second, we agreed that any lasting peace must guarantee the sovereignty and security of Ukraine.

And that Ukraine must be at the table when negotiating their future…

That is absolutely vital.

Third, we agreed that in the event of a peace deal…

We will continue to boost Ukraine’s defences and Ukraine’s deterrence.

And finally, fourth…

We agreed to develop a “coalition of the willing” ready to defend a deal in Ukraine…

And guarantee the peace.

After all, the Ukrainian position is completely understandable.

For them – the war did not begin three years ago…

That was merely the latest and most brutal escalation.

They have signed agreements with Putin, before.

They have experienced the nature of his diplomacy…

And the calibre of his word.

We can’t accept a weak deal like Minsk again…

No, we must proceed with strength…

And that does now require – urgently…

A coalition of the willing.

Mr. Speaker – we agreed on Sunday that those willing to play a role in this…

Will intensify planning now.

And as this House would expect…

Britain will play a leading role.

With, if necessary and together with others…

Boots on the ground and planes in the air.

Mr. Speaker, it is right that Europe do the heavy lifting…

To support peace on our continent.

But to succeed, this effort must also have strong US backing.

I want to assure the House…

I take none of this lightly.

I visited British troops in Estonia.

And no aspect of my role weighs more heavily…

Than the deployment of British troops in the service of the defence and security in Europe.

And yet I do feel very strongly…

That the future of Ukraine is vital for our national security.

Russia is a menace in our waters and skies…

They have launched cyber-attacks on our NHS…

Assassination attempts in our streets.

In this House, we stand by Ukraine because it is the right thing to do…

But we also stand by them because it is in our interest to do so.

Because if we do not achieve a lasting peace…

Then the instability and insecurity that has hit the living standards of working people in Britain…

That will only get worse.

And Putin’s appetite for conflict and chaos…

That will only grow.

So a strong peace…

A just peace…

A lasting peace…

That has now to be our goal.

It is vital…

It is in our interest…

And its pursuit - Britain will lead from the front.

For the security of our continent…

The security of our country…

And the security of the British people…

We must now win the peace.

And I commend this statement to the House.