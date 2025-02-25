PM statement on defence spending: 25 February 2025

Good evening.

I was a young man when the Berlin Wall came down

I remember it vividly.

It felt as if we were casting off the shackles of history

A continent united by freedom and democracy.

If you had told me then, that in my lifetime

We would see Russian tanks rolling into European cities again

I would not have believed you.

Yet here we are

In a world where everything has changed

Because three years ago, in Ukraine

That is exactly what happened.

Just reflect on that for a second – I think it’s worth it.

Just imagine you are walking to work

Taking your kids to school.

Just another February morning, like any other.

Then suddenly - missiles.

Sirens.

Explosions.

Not in the distance

Not on TV

In your town.

Hitting your community.

Killing your friends.

An invading army, in your country.

The people of Ukraine have woken up to this nightmare

For three years now

Their courage is inspiring.

And Britain can be proud of its response.

British families have opened their doors to fleeing Ukrainians

The ‘yellow and light blue’ flag flies on town halls and churches, the length and breadth of this country

And I will also put on record again –

That I respect the robust response taken by the previous government

I supported it in opposition

And we have built on it in government

Taking our support for Ukraine – to record levels.

But, as the nature of that conflict changes

As it has done in recent weeks

It also brings our response into sharper focus.

And I believe we must now change our approach to national security

So we are ready to meet the challenges of our volatile world.

The reason for this is straightforward

Putin’s aggression does not stop in Ukraine.

Russian spy ships menace our waters.

Russian planes enter our airspace.

Russian cyber-attacks hit our NHS

And just seven years ago – there was a Russian chemical weapons attack, in broad daylight

On the streets of Salisbury.

We can’t hide from this.

I know people have felt the impact of this conflict through rising bills and prices.

But unless Ukraine is properly protected from Putin

Then Europe will only become more unstable – and that will hurt us even more.

Furthermore, the great lesson of our history

Is that tyrants like Putin only respond to strength.

So today I have announced the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War.

We will keep our manifesto commitment to spend 2.5% of our GDP on defence.

But in light of the grave threats we face

We will bring that target forward so we meet it in 2027.

That is an increase of £13.4bn year on year compared to where we are today.

And we will go further.

I have long argued that in the face of ongoing and generational challenges

European countries must do more for their own defence.

That is incontrovertible.

A completely reasonable point.

It’s a generational challenge – of course it is.

But one we must now take on.

So, subject to economic and fiscal conditions

We will also set a clear ambition for Defence spending to rise to 3% of GDP in the next Parliament.

Clearly this is first and foremost a security imperative.

But I also believe that it’s a tremendous opportunity

We can use this investment to rebuild Britain’s industrial base.

The first test of defence policy is always whether it keeps our country safe.

But the second should be whether it improves the condition of the British people

Does it help provide the economic security that working people need?

Because ultimately that is fundamental to national security as well.

So mark my words

We will make sure this investment maximises British jobs, British growth, British skills and British innovation.

And we should be optimistic about the change that it will deliver.

Nonetheless, in the short-term

This investment can only be funded through hard choices.

And so today I have decided that we will fund the initial increase in defence spending

By cutting our spending on overseas development

Moving from 0.5% of GNI to 0.3%.

I want to be clear – that this is not an announcement I am happy to make.

I am proud of Britain’s pioneering record on overseas development

And we will continue to play a key humanitarian role

In war-torn countries like Sudan, Ukraine and Gaza

In tackling climate change

And supporting international efforts on global health challenges like vaccination.

And we will do everything to move towards a world where we can rebuild our development capacity.

However, the realities of our dangerous new era

Mean that the defence and national security of our country must always come first.

That is what I campaigned on in the general election

It is what we are delivering today.

A new approach to defence

A revival of our industrial base

A deepening of our alliances

The instruments of our national power – brought together

Creating opportunity.

Assuring our allies.

Delivering security for our country.

At moments like this in our past

Britain has stood up to be counted.

It has come together.

And it has demonstrated strength.

That is what the security of this country needs now

And it is what this Government will deliver.

I will now take questions.