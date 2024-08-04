PM statement: 4 August 2024

I utterly condemn the far-right thuggery we have seen this weekend.

Be in no doubt: those who have participated in this violence will face the full force of the law.

The police will be making arrests.

Individuals will be held on remand.

Charges will follow. And convictions will follow.

I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder.

Whether directly or those whipping up this action online, and then running away themselves.

This is not protest. It is organised, violent thuggery.

And it has no place on our street or online.

Right now, there are attacks happening on a hotel in Rotherham.

Marauding gangs intent on law breaking. Or worse.

Windows smashed.

Fires set ablaze.

Residents and staff in absolute fear.

There is no justification – none – for taking this action.

And all right-minded people should be condemning this sort of violence.

People in this country have a right to be safe.

And yet, we’ve seen Muslim communities targeted.

Attacks on Mosques.

Other minority communities singled out.

Nazi salutes in the street.

Attacks on the police.

Wanton violence alongside racist rhetoric.

So, no, I won’t shy away from calling this what it is:

Far-right thuggery.

To those who feel targeted because of the colour of your skin…

Or your faith…

I know how frightening this must be.

I want you to know this violent mob do not represent our country.

And we will bring them to justice.

Our police deserve our support, as they tackle any and all violent disorder that flares up.

Whatever the apparent cause or motivation we make no distinction.

Crime is crime.

And this government will tackle it.

Thank you.