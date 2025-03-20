PM speech at the Dreadnought keel laying ceremony: 20 March 2025

Well look it’s really fantastic to be here this morning, I just watched with pride the unveiling of the plaque here and the words that have been said.

And to be back here in this space in less than a year, is a really special moment for me. And a real reminder here – “Built with pride in Barrow for the Royal Navy” just about sums it all up.

It’s fantastic therefore to spend a bit of time with you and thank you for making time this morning.

A few days ago, in the early hours of the morning…

I took a boat out into the Firth of Clyde…

To meet a Vanguard-class submarine –

As it was returning from patrol.

I wanted to be there…

To welcome the crew home after a long deployment.

But more than anything…

I wanted to thank them.

Not just on my behalf as Prime Minister – but on behalf of the whole country.

And I said to them – millions of people would love to be where I am saying thank you to you.

At a moment of great danger and uncertainty…

And the Defence Secretary just referenced the volatility that we’re experiencing at the moment…

The crew of that sub are entrusted with the most important capability our nation has.

There is no greater duty than the one that they carry – no task more vital.

Our security…

NATO’s security…

And the preservation of peace…

Depends on them.

So we all owe a debt to these exceptional people.

And let me tell you –

I’ve never seen a team quite like that before.

Once they set sail…

They are totally focused…

24/7…

Ready to deal with anything.

And whatever the role, whatever the rank

Everyone has a vital part to play.

I heard that time and time again, when I was on the submarine.

Almost like an unofficial motto: “Nothing works unless we all work together”

And that stuck with me,

Because it reaches far beyond the front line.

We left the submarine whilst it was still travelling in home…

And we went ahead to meet the families of those that were on board.

Now in the modern world…

Most of us barely go a few hours, even minutes, without messaging our loved ones. It’s almost constant, every day.

So just imagine for a moment what it must be like…

Going months without news…

Without contact.

Four of those on board had left behind pregnant partners…

And were returning to meet their babies for the first time.

Others were returning to much more difficult news.

All of them had missed Christmas, birthdays and much more.

And at the base I met sons and daughters…

Partners…

Mothers and fathers…

Grandparents…

School friends…

Just about the greatest welcome party you can possibly imagine.

Just a few hours away from being reunited with their loved ones.

You could feel the emotion in the air – you could see it in their eyes:

They were bursting – bursting – with love, excitement and tremendous pride at what their loved ones had just accomplished.

And I was there – and it was a privilege to be there - to thank those families as well.

Because of what they sacrifice – of course…

But also because of what they contribute.

Because the crew couldn’t do their jobs…

Without the support of their families…

Because nothing works unless we all work together.

And now, just a few days later – I’m proud to stand with you here in Barrow.

Because this is where the story begins.

The sub I was talking about – the sub I was on - was built right here.

Those sailors depend on the best – they have to.

The best engineering, the best design, the best assembly.

And that means you.

They depend on you.

The deterrent – our safety and our security – depends on you

Everyone working here in this shipyard

And the whole community supporting this effort.

Because nothing works unless we all work together.

So we’re here today to do something profound.

This keel laying does not just mark the birth of this vessel

Not even the first of the new Dreadnought class…

It marks nothing less…

Than the renewal of a historic national endeavour.

A collective commitment to our defence for decades to come.

After 55 years of our continuous-at-sea deterrent…

This vessel will take that effort beyond a hundred years.

And we are all part of this endeavour

A purpose bigger than ourselves…

An effort that comprises the whole country:

Those sailors…

Their families…

All of you…

And working people across the United Kingdom

From Barrow to Derby and beyond –

In the 42,000 jobs across the supply chain…

Supported by the largest increase in defence spending since the Cold War.

So we are going to pull together now as a nation, like never before…

To strengthen our security…

And use this moment to drive forward jobs, skills and growth.

Barrow is a blueprint for what defence spending can do…

For communities up and down the country.

And so I want to say thank you to all of you.

Again not just on my behalf as Prime Minister

But again on behalf of the whole country.

And as I said to those sailors earlier this week. There are millions of citizens of this country who would love to stand here and have the opportunity I have, to say thank you to you.

So I say it on my behalf but I also say it on their behalf, as they’d love to come and say thank you themselves.

I’ve also got something else to tell you.

Because in recognition of Barrow’s unique role…

In recognition of this town’s decades of service…

In recognition of your dedication to the security of our nation…

I’m very pleased to announce today…

That His Majesty The King…

Has decided to grant you Royal status.

A Royal visit will follow later this year to mark this honour.

It could not be more deserved.

So congratulations

And keep making us proud, as you become:

The Royal Port of Barrow.

Thank you very much indeed.