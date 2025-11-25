PM remarks on the Coalition of the Willing Call: 25 November 2025

Welcome everyone. Thank you, Emmanuel – and thank you Volodymyr for being with us.

As we meet today, Kyiv is recovering from yet another huge barrage last night –

With more civilian homes in ruins, and more innocent lives lost.

Another repulsive act. Another reminder for all of us – if we needed it – as to why we must come together.

Because we all want - and these are the guiding principles, particularly in recent days - is a permanent end to Russia’s barbarity in Ukraine – and a just and lasting peace.

And as all colleagues on the Coalition of the Willing know – both of those words, “just” and “lasting” are hugely important.

And that is what the US is working for.

And I welcome the fact that progress is being made.

And we remind ourselves that no one wants peace more than Volodymyr and the Ukrainian people.

They have paid a very heavy price for Russia’s aggression over a very long period now.

And so the talks in Geneva, Emmanuel, were as you say good – progress was made.

And I welcome some of the developments that have now come forward.

It was a chance to ensure that the draft plan fully reflects Ukraine’s interests and lays the ground for a lasting peace.

Now Volodymyr’s team, and I think Volodymyr will speak in just a moment, so we will hear directly from him, and I spoke to him this morning.

But they’ve proposed some constructive changes.

And of course some of our National Security Advisers were there in Geneva to support the talks.

So I do think we’re moving in a positive direction – and indications today that in large part the majority of the text looks as though, Volodymyr is indicating, could be accepted.

But I’d just like to make a few points about the next steps against that context…

First, we do need to continue to support these negotiations – and be really clear about the fundamental principles…

That have driven this Coalition of the Willing in the nine months since we set it up.

We’re nine months’ old, we have now 36 countries, I think Emmanuel and Volodymyr, that are now involved in this.

And the principles we’ve always been driven by are:

Ukraine should be able to defend itself in future. Hugely important.

Ukraine’s sovereignty must be maintained.

And that matters about Ukraine, and its future… must be determined by Ukraine.

They are the driving principles of this Coalition of the Willing; driving principles – to my mind – in negotiations.

And of course, our US friends recognise that elements relating to Europe and NATO… would need the consent of Europe and NATO members.

Secondly, we should keep up our work on preparing robust security guarantees.

As Emmanuel has said, that’s the driving purpose behind this Coalition.

And security guarantees was an important element of the draft US plan.

Because Ukraine needs real reassurance that Russia cannot come again in the future.

And so when we say peace, it must be lasting peace.

That will not happen if we don’t have robust security guarantees.

So we need to prepare the planning and financing to build Ukraine’s Future Force so it can defend itself.

The Multinational Force Ukraine will be a vital part of this.

Our Military Planners who have worked really hard in recent months will continue to work on the readiness of that force.

And I urge colleagues on the call this afternoon to firm up national commitments.

Because we need to ensure we’ve got the most robust capability and the most robust plans on the table.

And we will also pick up next steps with the US military on their own planning.

And we must come back to this with a strong political guarantee to show Russia we’re serious about responding to any violation.

And it’s only if Russia believes we are serious to responding to any violation that this will underpin a lasting peace.

And I’m… again, it’s great that the US have made progress on drafting this in recent days.

Third point, we need to keep the pressure on Russia.

We must move forward with a full embargo on Russian energy.

We know – and we shouldn’t underestimate – that the measures that we have taken over the last few weeks have already had an impact –

Including the most recent US sanctions on oil majors.

This is some of the most significant developments in terms of sanctions in recent weeks.

That has caused real damage to the Russian economy.

Finally, and crucially – and I know I’ve said this a number of times before, colleagues – but we must never lose sight as we strive for a ceasefire, and a just and lasting peace, that we must support Ukraine right now.

It is a big mistake in my view to take our eye off the ball and focus only on the future.

We must support Ukraine now.

So even as we work towards peace, and we are, there can be no letting up of support to keep Ukraine in the fight.

And that requires urgent solutions on things like financing and capability.

And I know on financing, Ursula and Antonio’s teams are working pretty well around the clock now…

And we’re thankful to them for everything they are putting in on this.

And I know EU leaders are looking at this in the next few weeks where progress is being made.

We the UK are is ready to move with the EU on providing financial support based on the value of the immobilised assets.

This is the best way to show Putin he should negotiate – rather than trying to outwait us.

And it’s the best way for us to be ready to support Ukraine in war or in peace.

And of course we need to keep supporting Ukraine’s defence.

Ukraine is holding the line fearlessly.

And it’s the line of their sovereignty and their defence. But it’s also our line as well because this is about European freedom, our values, and our security.

So they need our support, and more support now – to defend their people, their cities and their infrastructure.

Whether that’s energy or civilian.

And we’ve all seen the attacks that continue day after day, night after night, particularly in the last week or so.

And so the UK will deliver more air defence missiles in the coming weeks.

And I urge everyone in that spirit to dig deep and see what more support you can provide – particularly now, as we go into the winter.

So Emmanuel, that’s the framing principles and the immediate steps as I see it, and I look forward to the contributions of other colleagues.

And thank other colleagues. It is remarkable that we’ve got such a large group of countries working together in this way with a real unity of purpose which is needed at this critical point, just as it’s been needed over the nine months since we set this up.

So thank you and I very much look forward to hearing the contributions of others.