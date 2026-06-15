PM remarks from Downing Street on social media: 15 June 2026

Good morning.

Now before I start on social media…

I want first to welcome the breakthrough reached last night between the US and Iran…

And I congratulate President Trump, the mediators from Pakistan and Qatar, and all those involved.

This is a hugely significant moment.

We have long called for deescalation.

And it is vital that all parties seize this opportunity…

To secure stability in the region…

And restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz…

Which, in turn will ease the economic pressures felt by people here in the United Kingdom and around the world.

We will now work closely with our partners to support this agreement…

And to ensure it turns into a durable, lasting peace.

****

Now turning to social media…

And can I say how great it is to see so many people here…

Who played such a key role in the consultation.

And you know - some people are dismissive of processes like this.

But policymaking that doesn’t listen very carefully to the voices of those it seeks to serve…

That is not how this Government carries out its business.

And so, I just want to thank you for the role that you have all played…

And indeed - I want to thank all the people who have campaigned so courageously on this issue…

Including those who have done so after suffering terrible tragedy or loss…

Thank you.

Because today is a big moment for our country.

This is a big step…

Real change for our children and our future.

Because today - I can announce…

That the Government will ban access to social media…

For all children under the age of sixteen.

This is not something I do lightly.

And I will not present it as cost-free…

As if social media has brought no benefits to young people…

Because clearly that is wrong.

But Government is always about choices.

And its clear to me that a full ban is the right choice.

Now I come to it as a parent myself…

I know exactly the fears that we all feel when we’re thinking about this issue.

You know, all I have ever wanted for my own children, hand on heart…

Is for them to be happy and for them to be safe.

And I think that’s what any parent wants.

But I ask the question now…

Do we truly believe that social media creates a happy environment for our children?

Do we truly believe that it’s a place where they can feel safe?

I don’t think I even need to answer those questions - do I?

Every parent can see it with their own eyes…

Social media is making children unhappy.

It’s making it easier for bullies to harass and abuse them…

And it could even be harming their mental health.

Exposing them to content that is dangerous…

Because that’s what grabs the attention.

It’s designed to be addictive - of course it is.

Features like the infinite scroll…

They’re designed to lock you in for hours.

And if nothing else, there’s an opportunity cost to that.

It stops children doing their homework…

Reading…

Playing with their friends outside…

Going to bed at a decent hour.

Now that may not sound like much…

But these are the activities that help a child develop into an adult…

We know how important they are.

We just never thought that something would come along to threaten them.

To be honest - I feel for this generation.

I think back to my own childhood - and yes, the early 1970s weren’t always a picnic.

But we didn’t have to deal with anything like this…

A technology that intrudes into every corner of a life…

Almost impossible to escape…

That records every mistake.

To deal with that, as a teenager…

On top of everything else…

That’s hard.

I feel for parents too.

I mean as a parent you always want to make the right choice for your child …

Which can face a little resistance in the teenage years…

Believe you me!

But parents just want to do the best for their kids…

In a way that’s what being a parent means.

But in this world, with this technology…

It is hard as a parent to know what to do.

And so, I think most parents will welcome this action…

I think they will welcome a clear and decisive choice…

And they will welcome a Government that stands by them…

That supports them to do the best for their children…

And that fights, for their happiness and safety…

Against the most powerful companies in the world.

Because this could be a fight - and to this point it has been a fight.

But it doesn’t have to be - I always prefer the politics of partnership…

And I fundamentally believe that we must harness the power of technology…

To build a stronger, fairer Britain.

But we must also protect our children.

And so, I want this message to be heard loud and clear…

I am not prepared to compromise…

On the safety and happiness of our children…

That is why this ban must happen…

That is why this ban will happen.

But it won’t be easy.

I mean some technology companies want us to think that social media is unchangeable…

Part of an almost natural order…

But we have to resist that kind of learned helplessness…

We have agency…

We can change it and we will.

Yes, it’s hard.

Hard to legislate for…

Hard to regulate…

Hard to enforce.

That’s why we’ve sought a wide range of views on this…

That’s why we’ve listened to people…

Had a conversation…

We’ve looked carefully at the evidence…

Learnt from countries, like Australia, that are taking similar steps

And we’re not just bringing forward a ban…

We’re going further.

We’re taking world-leading action on gaming services and livestreaming platforms…

Where, at the moment, strangers can contact any child unchecked.

Just think about that…

Is there a situation in the offline world…

Where you would just let your child pair up…

With a stranger…

An adult that you don’t know anything about?

No - so we’re taking action on that.

And look - we know perfectly well…

That we will have to adapt our approach as technology changes.

But, building on our experience with the Online Safety act…

We do have an understanding of how to apply age verification.

And because of powers we took in the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Act…

We can now move at pace…

And crucially - we can adapt as technology changes…

We have those powers.

So we are ready and confident that this ban can be effective.

Now - will it mean that no child ever logs onto social media again…

No.

But look - this might shock you - but it doesn’t shock parents of teenagers…

They get around other laws too!

But we don’t say - oh, look a teenager managed to

get a drink somehow…

So let’s not bother banning alcohol sales to children -

We don’t do that do we?

That would be utterly ridiculous.

And so, I just don’t accept that argument.

Laws are rules…

But they are also an expression of our values…

They shape the social contract.

And so this will change the conversations that parents have…

And the expectations of children, over time…

It will make a huge difference.

It will make our children safer.

It will make our children happier.

It will give them more time, more security,

more freedom to grow up…

More opportunity.

And that, at the end of the day is what this Government is about.

It is why so many of the investments that we’ve made…

Are about supporting children and young people.

In childcare…

New nurseries,

Family hubs…

Apprenticeships…

Tackling child poverty…

Mental health support…

Technical Colleges…

In a youth guarantee for young people struggling to find work.

And today - it’s exactly the same approach…

Now this isn’t just about taking something away…

Because we’re also investing in music, culture, art, sport…

All those activities that we know are so important to childhood…

Particularly for children who do not usually get

those opportunities.

So when you put all this together…

These policies are not just fixes for our problem…

They are the building blocks of a different Britain altogether…

One where we know that our children are safe, happy and secure…

To go as far as their talent and their effort will take them.

That is all any parent wants…

They want to know that Britain will be better for their children…

that they will get a fair chance…

And that’s what these changes are about…

Restoring that hope for every family…

A stronger Britain…

A fairer Britain…

And above all…

A Britain where we invest in the future of every single child.

That is why we are taking this step…

And it is the right step for Britain.

Thank you very much.