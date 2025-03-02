PM remarks at international leaders' summit press conference: 2 March 2025

Good afternoon.

The first priority of this government – of any government…

Is the security and safety of the British people…

To defend the national interest…

Particularly in these volatile times.

That’s why, last week…

I announced the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War.

That’s also why I met President Trump last week…

To strengthen our relationship with America –

As indispensable partners in defence and security.

And it’s why, this weekend, I have been hosting European leaders here in London…

To work together…

For the security of the United Kingdom, Ukraine and Europe as a whole.

Through my discussions over recent days…

We have agreed that the UK, France and others…

Will work with Ukraine on a plan to stop the fighting…

Then we’ll discuss that plan with the United States…

And take it forward together.

The purpose of today’s meeting was to unite our partners around this effort…

To strengthen Ukraine…

And to support a just and enduring peace…

For the good of all of us.

Our starting point must be…

To put Ukraine in the strongest possible position now…

So that they can negotiate from a position of strength.

And we are doubling down in our support.

Yesterday evening…

The UK signed a £2.2 billion loan…

To provide more military aid to Ukraine –

Backed, not by the British taxpayer…

But by the profits from frozen Russian assets.

And today, I am announcing a new deal…

Which allows Ukraine to use £1.6 billion of UK Export Finance…

To buy more than 5,000 air defence missiles…

Which will be made in Belfast…

Creating jobs in our brilliant defence sector.

This will be vital for protecting critical infrastructure now…

And strengthening Ukraine in securing the peace, when it comes.

Because we have to learn from the mistakes of the past.

We cannot accept a weak deal like Minsk –

Which Russia can breach with ease.

Instead, any deal must be backed by strength.

Every nation must contribute to that in the best way that it can.

Bringing different capabilities and support to the table…

But all taking responsibility to act…

All stepping up to their own share of the burden.

So we agreed some important steps today.

First, we will keep the military aid flowing and keep increasing the economic pressure on Russia…

To strengthen Ukraine now.

Second, we agreed that any lasting peace must ensure Ukraine’s sovereignty and security.

And Ukraine must be at the table.

Third, in the event of a peace deal…

We will keep boosting Ukraine’s own defensive capabilities…

To deter any future invasion.

Fourth, we will go further to develop a “coalition of the willing” to defend a deal in Ukraine…

And to guarantee the peace.

Not every nation will feel able to contribute.

But that can’t mean we sit back.

Instead, those willing will intensify planning now – with real urgency.

The UK is prepared to back this…

With boots on the ground, and planes in the air…

Together with others.

Europe must do the heavy lifting…

But to support peace on our continent.

And to succeed, this effort must have strong US backing.

We’re working with the US on this point, after my meeting with President Trump last week.

And let me be clear – we agree with the President on the urgent need for a durable peace.

Now we need to deliver, together.

Finally, we agreed that leaders will meet again very soon…

To keep the pace behind these actions…

And to keep working towards this shared plan.

We are at a crossroads in history today.

This is not a moment for more talk –

It is time to act….

Time to step up and lead…

And to unite around a new plan…

For a just and enduring peace.

Thank you.