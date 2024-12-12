LGBT Veterans: Financial Recognition Scheme

Madam Deputy Speaker,

In July last year, Lord Etherton’s report on LGBT veterans shone a much-needed light on a dark period in Britain’s military history.

An era, between 1967 and 2000, when LGBT people were banned from serving in our Armed Forces.

An era when homophobic bullying, harassment and abuse were widespread.

An era when LGBT personnel were demoted, dismissed or driven out of the forces for their sexuality.

And the testimony of those gave evidence to Etherton’s Review and who have courageously campaigned for justice is truly harrowing.

The true values of a tolerant, Western democracy that we expected those personnel to defend, were denied to them. It was profoundly wrong.

I have been determined as Defence Secretary that we will continue the work of the previous government to deal with the injustices suffered by so many LGBT personnel.

Madam Deputy Speaker, I’m grateful to Lord Etherton for his work and for his report.

I am grateful also to the support group Fighting with Pride, and the coalition of more than 20 charities that back their work.

I am grateful for them providing the government with invaluable guidance and advice on a range of restorative actions, some of which I am able to announce today.

I am also grateful for the very small team of officials that have worked from the outset within the Ministry of Defence on this area.

I am grateful too, for the way that members of both sides of the House have come together to recognise the injustice and to support the actions of the previous government and now this Government are willing to take.

This is unfinished business for Labour. We lifted the ban in 2000. We argued for the Etherton review in the Armed Forces Bill in 2001.

We welcomed its publication and recommendations. In Opposition we called on the previous Government to deliver on the commitment made by the former Defence Secretary pledge for a debate in this house.

He said, quite rightly, in order to “make sure that the House properly debates the report and the Government’s response to it”.

Today, our Government delivers on that commitment – and it is an honour for me as Defence Secretary to open this debate.

And so I’d like to update the House on the actions we are taking as a new Government, to right the historic wrongs to LGBT veterans.

First, among the remaining recommendations made by Etherton, I can announce today that we are establishing a Financial Recognition Scheme.

When the scheme goes live tomorrow, it will mean that almost all of the 49 recommendations made by Lord Etherton will have been delivered.

Recommendations 28 and 29 in his report specifically referred to a financial award, a tangible payment to reflect Government accountability, and our determination to recognise these historic failings.

So today, I’m pleased to announce that we are launching a LGBT Financial Recognition Scheme, with a total budget of £75 million, which is 50% higher than the level recommended in the Etherton Review and the cap set by the last government.

This financial recognition scheme will open tomorrow, one year to the day that the previous government responded to Etherton’s report.

This scheme provides two types of payment to recognise the discrimination and the detriment suffered by LGBT personnel under the Ban.

The first is for those who were ‘Dismissed or Discharged’.

This will be available for veterans who were dismissed or administratively discharged, including officers instructed to resign based on their actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity under the Ban.

This payment will be a flat rate of £50,000.

The second is for those who were impacted in other ways.

This LGBT Impact payment is open to all those who experienced pain and suffering under the Ban, including harassment, intrusive investigations and indeed in some cases imprisonment.

The Impact payment will be assessed by an independent panel, with tariffs ranging between £1,000 and £20,000 to make awards fair and proportionate to each individual.

These two payments will run concurrently.

And we have set aside funding from the MoD to support those charities that advise applicants to these schemes.

As a result of the additional funding we have allocated, payments will go up to a maximum of £70,000 for those who were most impacted and hurt, and who qualify for both awards.

The scheme will remain open for two years.

And applications from terminally ill veterans will be prioritised.

All payments will be exempt from income tax and will not affect any benefits that applicants may receive.

More details will be available online tomorrow morning, as we launch the scheme.

Our decision to listen to feedback, to uplift the value of this scheme, and to deliver it within a year of the recommendations being accepted, I hope demonstrate our profound regret and our determination to do right by our LGBT personnel.

But there are additional important restorative announcements I can make today.

First – those who were administratively discharged based on their actual or perceived sexual orientation, will be able to apply to set their records straight.

As a result, the Ban will be shown as the reason for their discharge, finally removing any blame or dishonour from those who served.

Additionally, we will restore the ranks of veterans who had them reduced as a result of the Ban, back to the rank they rightfully earned in service.

Finally, while not within the scope of Lord Etherton’s Review, which covered the Ban between 1967-2000, we also want to acknowledge any LGBT veterans who served before 1967 and who may have suffered under the ban.

So we are taking further action to recognise their service and contribution.

As a result, these veterans can now apply to have their administrative discharges qualified, their rank restored if it was reduced, Certificates of Service re-issued and former officers may apply to have their service details published in The Gazette, as part of the official record.

Working on these restorative measures, and meeting many affected veterans, has not been easy.

But it’s also shown me how much progress our modern Armed Forces are making.

There has been a change in culture and prevailing attitudes, so that today Britain’s military is far more inclusive and tolerant than in the past.

Each of the services has held presentation ceremonies to welcome LGBT veterans back into the family where they have always belonged.

And whilst there has been change, and there has been progress, there is no place for prejudice in the modern armed forces and we still have more to do to reinforce zero tolerance of any discrimination or abuse anywhere in defence.