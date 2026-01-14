Defence Secretary Sweden press conference opening remarks

Thank you for the warm words, thank you for the very warm welcome.

Not just for that, but I am pleased to be here today.

Sweden is a critical ally of the United Kingdom. We have your back, you have ours.

We share, as two nations, the same values. We face the same threats.

And Baltic and High North security is of increasing importance. You saw that very clearly in our Strategic Defence Review last year.

We know that Russia is re-establishing, rapidly, its military presence and activities in the region, including reopening old Cold War bases.

This new era of threat demands a new era for Defence.

Pål and I agree that the best way for European nations to step up our European security is to step up our European solidarity.

And I’ve been struck since coming into office Pål by the breadth and strength of the cooperation and partnership between our two nations.

And our two nations now want to do more together to step up coordinated action to disrupt Russia’s shadow shipping, to choke off the funds that fuel their war in Ukraine, and help pressure Putin to come to the negotiating table to seal the deal that President Trump is able to secure.

For us, a secure Europe requires a strong Ukraine. And if Putin prevails in Ukraine, he won’t stop in Ukraine.

The important work we are doing, Pål, through the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) we believe both enhances our ability to deter Russian aggression and rapidly respond to crises.

And as JEF nations, we all agree on the need for a strong Baltic and Arctic security.

We are developing new plans. And tomorrow the UK will chair a meeting of JEF Chiefs of Defence Staff.

We also have a series of activities and exercises planned across the Baltic and the High North. We train together now so that, if we must, we know that we can fight together tomorrow.

Let me also thank you for your leadership on Ukraine.

Sweden is a true friend of Ukraine. Your support, not just as the Swedish nation, but you personally as Swedish Defence Minister, throughout this full scale invasion has been exceptional. You help keep their forces strong in the fight now, you help in the planning to secure a long term peace, when it comes.

And for all of us, Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine has changed the shape of international security.

Sweden is now in NATO. Hard to think it has been less than two years since you joined.

You’ve become such an active, integral, important part of the NATO security operation. And I am proud, as we saw last year, as we had RAF planes and Swedish Air Force planes flying together as part of the air policing of NATO’s eastern flank.

Just as we deter together, we build together.

And our commitment to industrial partnership and innovation grows stronger still. It’s something I want to strengthen further, that we had a chance to discuss today.

We are in the age now of hard power, strong alliances, and sure diplomacy.

And Pål, on all those fronts, I look forward to our two nations, and the work that we will do together, in the months ahead to strengthen that.