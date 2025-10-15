Correspondence

Witness statements in relation to alleged breach of Official Secrets Act on behalf of China

As the Prime Minister said in the House, he has carefully considered this matter and, following legal advice, the Prime Minister decided to disclose the witness statements in full.

Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer KCB KC MP
15 October 2025
Statement 1

PDF, 716 KB, 12 pages

Statement 2

PDF, 84.2 KB, 3 pages

Statement 3

PDF, 164 KB, 3 pages

Details

During Prime Minister’s Questions on 15 October 2025, the Prime Minister updated Parliament that the Crown Prosecution Service has clarified that - in their view - the decision whether to publish the witness statements of the Deputy National Security Adviser rests with the Government.

As the Prime Minister said in the House, he carefully considered this matter and, following legal advice, the Prime Minister decided to disclose the witness statements in full.

When the second letter was signed, an error was made in the date. This letter was signed and submitted in February 2025, not 2024. This was clarified to the CPS at the time.

Published 15 October 2025
