Wider Service Medal – eligibility criteria for Ministry of Defence personnel and armed forces veterans
Details of the eligibility criteria for the Wider Service Medal (WSM) that all personnel and veterans are subject to, and the list of operations that have been approved for the medal with supporting information.
This document sets out the full eligibility criteria for the Wider Service Medal (WSM) and which operations are eligible. This also includes operations that were announced in March 2024.
The information applies to all personnel and veterans who have completed service since 11 December 2018 on operations approved for the medal. It also provides the details of when veterans who believe they are eligible for the medal can submit an application to the Ministry of Defence Medal Office.