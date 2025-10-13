Use of Military Aerodromes by Civil Aircraft (JSP 360, Part 2)
JSP 360 part 2 is designed to provide direction and guidance on the use of Ministry of Defence (MOD) aerodromes by civilian aircraft.
Documents
Details
JSP 360 Part 2 contains guidance to enable civilian flying activity at MOD aerodromes. Where appropriate, within the boundaries of the overriding policies set out in other JSPs, individual units should have their own policies in terms of access, fees and flexibility.
Civil use of MOD aerodromes is encouraged but will be weighed against the operational output and wider impact on Defence resources. There is no legal obligation on a CO/HoE to grant any request and any request may be refused where it would impact on operational output (including safety and security) and/or impact on defence resources. The JSP consists of guidance on access. Insurance, Security, Ground Facilities and General procedures relating to civilian operators on MOD aerodromes.