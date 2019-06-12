Guidance
Urgent notification for HMP Bristol
The Chief Inspector of Prisons triggered the urgent notification process for HMP Bristol on 11 June 2019.
Documents
Details
Prisons Minister Robert Buckland said:
We know Bristol faces serious challenges and we have been providing additional support.
That has resulted in more prison officers and reductions in drug use, but some of the Chief Inspector’s findings make very difficult reading and it is clear that much more work is needed.
We have immediately addressed the issues around prisoner phone support lines to make sure those problems can never happen again, and will publish an action plan within 28 days to reduce violence and self-harm and help turn the prison around.
More detail on the reasons for this can be found on the HM Inspectorate of Prisons website.