Urgent notification for HMP Bristol

Prisons Minister Robert Buckland said:

We know Bristol faces serious challenges and we have been providing additional support.

That has resulted in more prison officers and reductions in drug use, but some of the Chief Inspector’s findings make very difficult reading and it is clear that much more work is needed.

We have immediately addressed the issues around prisoner phone support lines to make sure those problems can never happen again, and will publish an action plan within 28 days to reduce violence and self-harm and help turn the prison around.