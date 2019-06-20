Guidance

Phase 3 Application Theme in Acoustic Signal and Information Processing in the Underwater Environment

Phase 3 Application Theme in Acoustic Signal and Information Processing in the Underwater Environment

Published 20 June 2019
From:
Defence Science and Technology Laboratory

Documents

UDRC acoustic underwater call

PDF, 424KB, 13 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email centralenquiries@dstl.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) is seeking to fund research at UK universities on the topic of Acoustic Signal and Information Processing in the Underwater Environment. Indicative funding and timescales for the project are £1.2m for a single consortium of up to three years duration. This call is part of the third phase of the University Defence Research Collaboration (UDRC) in Signal Processing.

Closing date: 17:00 on 19 August 2019

Published 20 June 2019