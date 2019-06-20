Guidance
Phase 3 Application Theme in Acoustic Signal and Information Processing in the Underwater Environment
The UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) is seeking to fund research at UK universities on the topic of Acoustic Signal and Information Processing in the Underwater Environment. Indicative funding and timescales for the project are £1.2m for a single consortium of up to three years duration. This call is part of the third phase of the University Defence Research Collaboration (UDRC) in Signal Processing.
Closing date: 17:00 on 19 August 2019
Published 20 June 2019