United Nations and geographical names
PCGN guidance on the role of the United Nations in promoting the standardisation and accurate spellings of geographical names worldwide.
This guidance produced by the Permanent Committee on Geographical Names (PCGN) explains the role and work of the United Nations Group of Experts on Geographical Names (UNGEGN) which was set up to promote the standardisation of accurate spellings of geographical names worldwide.
Published 1 July 2014
Last updated 20 August 2018 + show all updates
