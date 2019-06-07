United Kingdom national enforcement body activity report 2017/18

Under the provisions of Article 26 of Regulation (EU) 1177/2010, the national enforcement bodies (NEBs) of each EU member state are required to publish a report on their activities in the previous two calendar years.

The reports statistical data provides the background against which the UK’s approach to passenger rights continues to be delivered.

UK will continue to monitor compliance with the regulation and take action where it is needed, using a range of legislative and enforcement mechanisms and tools in order to help industry meet its responsibilities. In particular, the UK will continue to ensure that passengers travelling by sea have recourse to a system that works effectively and fairly for them.