UK nuclear testing programme: blood and urine testing policy
A discovery exercise into blood and urine testing policy during the UK's nuclear testing programme (1952 - 1967).
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In 2024, a discovery exercise was commissioned by the Minister for Veterans and People to explore blood and urine testing policy during the UK’s nuclear testing programme (1952 - 1967).
The scope of the exercise focused on 3 areas:
- the policy of blood and urine testing between 1952 and 1967
- what information was captured about blood and urine testing
- if records did exist, to determine what happened to them
The report and its accompanying documents bring together findings from the discovery exercises carried out by each of the single-Service Historical Branches and AWE Security Technologies.
Information on a draft document released by AWE Nuclear Security Technologies in February 2026 under Environmental Information Regulations will be available via The House of Commons Library.