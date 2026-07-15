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Research and analysis

UK nuclear testing programme: blood and urine testing policy

A discovery exercise into blood and urine testing policy during the UK's nuclear testing programme (1952 - 1967).

From:
Office for Veterans' Affairs and Ministry of Defence
Published:
15 July 2026

Documents

Records exercise into blood and urine testing of UK Service personnel during the UK’s nuclear testing programme (1952 – 1967)

PDF, 849 KB, 117 pages

Naval Historical Branch report on nuclear testing medical policy

PDF, 754 KB, 60 pages

Army Historical Branch report on nuclear testing medical policy

PDF, 1.01 MB, 79 pages

Air Historical Branch report on nuclear testing medical policy

PDF, 284 KB, 25 pages

AWE Security Technologies report on nuclear testing medical policy

PDF, 542 KB, 34 pages

Details

In 2024, a discovery exercise was commissioned by the Minister for Veterans and People to explore blood and urine testing policy during the UK’s nuclear testing programme (1952 - 1967).

The scope of the exercise focused on 3 areas:

  • the policy of blood and urine testing between 1952 and 1967
  • what information was captured about blood and urine testing
  • if records did exist, to determine what happened to them

The report and its accompanying documents bring together findings from the discovery exercises carried out by each of the single-Service Historical Branches and AWE Security Technologies.

Information on a draft document released by AWE Nuclear Security Technologies in February 2026 under Environmental Information Regulations will be available via The House of Commons Library.

Updates to this page

Published 15 July 2026

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