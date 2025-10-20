UK Defence Footprint – making defence an engine for growth

In the Plan for Change, the government pledged to improve the lives of people in every corner of the UK, by growing the economy. The security guaranteed by a strong Defence underpins the economic prosperity of the UK. A stronger defence sector that is fit for the future will boost prosperity in all corners of the country, make us more resilient, and deter our adversaries.

The Defence Industrial Strategy outlined how we will successfully implement the Strategic Defence Review; moving to warfighting readiness to deter increasing threats, drive defence as an engine for jobs and growth, innovate at a wartime pace to get the best kit into the hands of our war fighters, and renew the nation’s contract with those who serve with better housing and better pay. This will deliver on our ambition to make the UK the best place in the world to start and grow a defence firm and will put Britain at the leading edge of innovation.

This booklet provides key figures on how Defence is actively contributing to employment, growth and security in your area.