UK and France defence cooperation

France is our most important European Ally. Our 2 countries are the only European powers willing and able to deploy and sustain significant military capability when it is necessary. We can achieve more by continuing to work closely together on defence and security.

The UK and France have been bound by mutual security commitments for over 100 years. We are now building an ever closer bilateral defence and security relationship through the 2010 Lancaster House Treaties. In an increasingly unstable and uncertain world, this strong and enduring partnership between two great sovereign nations is more important than ever.

Our history, interests, values, challenges and capabilities are so closely aligned, and so deeply interlinked, that it is the right strategic choice and plain common sense to work together to address the security challenges we face.