Guidance

Tri-service pension codes: April 2023

Revised rates of service retired pay, pensions, gratuities and resettlement grants.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
29 November 2023

Documents

Key to rank codes April 2023

ODS, 8.32 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Gibraltar Regiment: attributable family benefits

ODS, 7.48 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Gibraltar Regiment: other ranks

ODS, 18.5 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Gibraltar Regiment: representative rates

ODS, 12.6 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Gibraltar Regiment: resettlement grants

ODS, 6.02 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Gibraltar Regiment: officers rates of service retired pay

ODS, 16.5 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Regulars: representative rates

ODS, 13.3 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Regulars: resettlement grants

ODS, 6.1 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Regulars: attributable family benefits

ODS, 9.85 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Special Forces: attributable family benefits

ODS, 7.92 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Special Forces: resettlement grants

ODS, 5.3 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Special Forces: other ranks pension benefits

ODS, 20.8 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Special Forces: representative rates

ODS, 12 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Special Forces: officers retired pay and lump sum benefits

ODS, 16.9 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Senior Officers: pension benefits

ODS, 21.5 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Senior Officers: representative rates

ODS, 7.29 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Other ranks: retired pay and lump sum benefits

ODS, 23.5 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Officers: retired pay and lump sum benefits

ODS, 27.1 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Medical and Dental Officers: supplements and representative rates of pay

ODS, 7.29 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Senior Medical and Dental Officers: retired pay

ODS, 9.21 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Nursing supplements

ODS, 5.64 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Royal Navy clearance diver supplements

ODS, 5.85 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Professional aviator supplements

ODS, 7.62 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Chaplain representative rates

ODS, 6.55 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

The revised rates apply to all personnel who are members of the Armed Forces Pension Scheme 1975 and whose last day of service is on or after the 31 March 2023.

Published 29 November 2023

Related content