Tri-service pension codes: April 2023
Revised rates of service retired pay, pensions, gratuities and resettlement grants.
Documents
Key to rank codes April 2023
Gibraltar Regiment: attributable family benefits
Gibraltar Regiment: other ranks
Gibraltar Regiment: representative rates
Gibraltar Regiment: resettlement grants
Gibraltar Regiment: officers rates of service retired pay
Regulars: representative rates
Regulars: resettlement grants
Regulars: attributable family benefits
Special Forces: attributable family benefits
Special Forces: resettlement grants
Special Forces: other ranks pension benefits
Special Forces: representative rates
Special Forces: officers retired pay and lump sum benefits
Senior Officers: pension benefits
Senior Officers: representative rates
Other ranks: retired pay and lump sum benefits
Officers: retired pay and lump sum benefits
Medical and Dental Officers: supplements and representative rates of pay
Senior Medical and Dental Officers: retired pay
Nursing supplements
Royal Navy clearance diver supplements
Professional aviator supplements
Chaplain representative rates
Details
The revised rates apply to all personnel who are members of the Armed Forces Pension Scheme 1975 and whose last day of service is on or after the 31 March 2023.