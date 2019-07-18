Guidance
Tri-service disability and additional needs policy
JSP 820 provides policy for service personnel and their families on what they need to do if they have a disability or additional needs and what to expect from the overseas commands.
This JSP provides direction and guidance on the range and types of assistance available to those Service personnel and their families who have disabilities and additional needs. This policy is currently under review and will be updated.
