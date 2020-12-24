Guidance

Transfer of MOD records to The National Archives reports 2020

Reports and explanations regarding the transfer of records from the Ministry of Defence (MOD) to The National Archives from 2020.

Published 24 December 2020
Ministry of Defence and The National Archives

MOD Information Management Report: 2020

MOD Information Management Report 2020: explanatory text

The reports and the explanations published above coincide with The National Archives information about the change in legislation allowing the release of government records after 20 years.

The report and the explanatory text documents are now presented in a fully accessible HTML format that replace the original PDF documents.

