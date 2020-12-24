Transfer of MOD records to The National Archives reports 2020
Reports and explanations regarding the transfer of records from the Ministry of Defence (MOD) to The National Archives from 2020.
The reports and the explanations published above coincide with The National Archives information about the change in legislation allowing the release of government records after 20 years.
The report and the explanatory text documents are now presented in a fully accessible HTML format that replace the original PDF documents.
