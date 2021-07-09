Guidance

The white book for foreign service advisers and defence attachés - July 2021

Commonwealth Defence Liaison Staffs and Foreign Service Attachés accredited to London.

Ministry of Defence
9 July 2021

The white book - July 2021

Commonwealth Defence Liaison Staff and Foreign Service Attachés accredited to London

This publication is no longer publicly available and is only provided on this site for access by authorised personnel and legitimate defence agencies.

Previous users are now referred to the ‘London diplomatic list’ on the Foreign & Commonwealth Office website at: Foreign embassies in the UK. The list contains all embassies and high commissions with the addresses, all the senior staff, telephone and fax numbers, plus email and website addresses.

‘The white book’ is available on the MOD UK Intranet for users who have obtained the necessary permissions to access the Internet version.

Contact details

DE Strat-OS-DS-FLSSup
MOD, Level 4, Zone B
Main Building
Whitehall
London
SW1A 2HB

Fax: 020 7218 9737
Email: destrat-os-ds-flssup@mod.uk

