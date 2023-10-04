Correspondence

The Volunteer Reserve Service Medal (VRSM) – Eligibility Criteria for Ministry of Defence employees

Details of different eligible groups within MOD who will qualify for the VRSM, with the criteria each are individually and collectively subject to, as well as supporting information.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
4 October 2023

Documents

The Volunteer Reserve Service Medal (VRSM) – Eligibility Criteria for Ministry of Defence employees

MS Word Document, 32.3 KB

The Volunteer Reserve Service Medal (VRSM) – Eligibility Criteria for Ministry of Defence employees

ODT, 21.9 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

The Volunteer Reserve Service Medal

Broad subject: Government

Issue date: 6 October 2023, 9am

From: Current Medals Policy, Defence Services Secretary, Head Office, Ministry of Defence

Copies sent to: Ministry of Defence

Sub category: Ministry of Defence

Implementation date: Wednesday 27 September 2023, 9am

Addressed to: All Ministry of Defence personnel

Published 4 October 2023