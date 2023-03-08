Corporate report

The United Kingdom’s future nuclear deterrent: the 2022 update to Parliament

This report details the progress made on the Dreadnought submarine programme and other related programmes since the last update in December 2021.

Ministry of Defence
8 March 2023

This report is the eleventh in the series, providing updates to Parliament on the progress of the Dreadnought Class submarine programme and other related Defence Nuclear Enterprise programmes, a commitment first made in 2011 and reaffirmed in the 2015 Strategic Defence and Security Review.

