The United Kingdom’s future nuclear deterrent: the 2022 update to Parliament
This report details the progress made on the Dreadnought submarine programme and other related programmes since the last update in December 2021.
This report is the eleventh in the series, providing updates to Parliament on the progress of the Dreadnought Class submarine programme and other related Defence Nuclear Enterprise programmes, a commitment first made in 2011 and reaffirmed in the 2015 Strategic Defence and Security Review.