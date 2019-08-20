The Reserve Land Forces regulations 2016 (amendment number 3)

The Reserve Land Forces regulations 2016 came into effect on 1 December 2016. This version is amendment number 3 which came into force on 17 May 2019. It replaces amendment number 2.

It is the top-level rules and guidance specifically for the army reserve and regular Reserve. It supplements the Queen’s Regulations for the Army 1975.

The provision of the Defence Reform Act 2014 formally amended the title of the Territorial Army to the army reserve and the former army reserve to the regular reserve. The Reserve Land Forces regulations 2016 replaced The Army Reserve Regulations 1978 (formerly The Territorial Army Regulations 1978), The Regular Reserve Regulations 1997 and The Reserve Forces (Army) Regulations 1997.