The Queen’s regulations for the army 1975 (amendment number 37)
The Queen’s regulations for the army 1975 are the top-level rules and guidance specifically for the regular army.
The Queen’s regulations for the army 1975 are the standing orders issued by the most senior serving appointment in the British Army, the Chief of the General Staff, for the governance of the British Army. It applies to both regular and army reserve serving in all 3 services, in Ministry of Defence centre and on external attachment worldwide. This version is Amendment number 37 which came into force in May 2019. It replaces Amendment number 36.
Published 20 August 2019