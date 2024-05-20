Correspondence

The NATO Meritorious Service Medal (NATO MSM) – Eligibility Criteria for Ministry of Defence employees

Details of different eligible groups within the MOD who will qualify for the NATO MSM, with the criteria each are individually and collectively subject to, as well as supporting information.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
20 May 2024

The NATO Meritorious Service Medal - eligibility criteria

Details

The NATO Meritorious Service Medal

Issue date: 20 May 2024, 8am

From: Current Medals Policy, Defence Services Secretary, Head Office, Ministry of Defence

Copies sent to: Ministry of Defence

Implementation date: 17 May 2024, 9am

Addressed to: All Ministry of Defence personnel

Published 20 May 2024