Guidance
The good operation
This policy handbook which acts as an induction tool and reference guide for policy professionals within MOD and other government departments.
Document
Details
‘The good operation’ is an operational policy handbook which crystallises the main lessons from the 2016 Iraq Inquiry report and other recent operational policy experiences to provide an induction tool, training resource and aide memoire for operational policy professionals in defence and across government.
The handbook unites the Cabinet Office developed Chilcot Checklist and the Ministry of Defence Reasonable challenge guide, and has been developed with input from across the defence community and wider government.