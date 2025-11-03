Policy paper

The Defence Housing Strategy 2025

Fixing Defence family housing and delivering for the nation.

Ministry of Defence
3 November 2025

PDF, 3.36 MB, 124 pages

The Defence Housing Strategy 2025: Summary

PDF, 1.05 MB, 2 pages

The ambition of this strategy is to ensure that Service personnel and their families are provided with high quality housing that meets military operational requirements.

Defence housing should also deliver for the nation and be provided more cost effectively. As part of this approach, the potential of Defence development land for civilian housing and other infrastructure purposes can also be unlocked.

