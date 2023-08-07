Correspondence

The Coronation Medal - eligibility criteria for Ministry of Defence employees

Details of different eligible groups within MOD who will qualify for the Coronation Medal (CM), with the criteria each are individually and collectively subject to, as well as supporting information.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
7 August 2023

Documents

MS Word Document, 50.5 KB

ODT, 28.7 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

The Coronation Medal 2023

Broad subject: Government

Issue date: 7 August 2023, 9am

From: Current Medals Policy, Defence Services Secretary, Head Office, Ministry of Defence

Copies sent to: Ministry of Defence

Implementation date: Saturday 6 May 2023, 9am

Addressed to: All Ministry of Defence personnel

