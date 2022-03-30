The Ajax Lessons Learned Review
Announcing the lead and terms of reference of the Ajax Lessons Learned Review.
Documents
Details
On 29 March 2022, the Minister for Defence Procurement announced to Parliament how the Department would progress the follow-on review to the Ajax Programme.
In December 2021, Ministry of Defence’s Director Health, Safety and Environmental Protection published conclusions and recommendations from his review of health and safety on the Ajax programme. This found failings not only in the handling of health and safety concerns raised during vehicle trials, but also in MOD’s acquisition system more generally.
Clive Sheldon QC has agreed to lead a review that will identify lessons and make recommendations to help MOD deliver major programmes more effectively in future. The Ajax Lessons Learned Review will begin in May, once the formal appointment of Mr Sheldon is finalised. The terms of reference can be found in The Ajax Lessons Learned Review – Terms of Reference.