Teaching online safety in schools
Guidance supporting schools to teach pupils how to stay safe online when studying new and existing subjects.
This is for school leaders, school staff and governing bodies. It applies to all local-authority-maintained schools, academies and free schools.
The interventions and support information may also be helpful for early year’s settings, colleges and other post-16 institutions.
This guidance outlines how schools can ensure their pupils understand how to stay safe and behave online as part of forthcoming and existing curriculum requirements.
It does not imply additional content or teaching requirements.