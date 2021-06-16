Taskforce on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform independent report

Independent report

Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street
16 June 2021

The Taskforce on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform (TIGRR) has reported its recommendations to the Prime Minister on how the UK can reshape its approach to regulation and seize new opportunities from Brexit with its newfound regulatory freedom.

The Prime Minister asked the Rt Hon Sir Iain Duncan Smith MP, the Rt Hon Theresa Villiers MP, and George Freeman MP to form the Taskforce and identify and develop proposals across a range of areas that will drive innovation, growth and competitiveness through regulatory reform.

