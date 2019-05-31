Guidance

TAG unit M4 forecasting and uncertainty

Transport Analysis Guidance (TAG) provides information on the role of transport modelling and appraisal.

Published 31 May 2019
Department for Transport

TAG unit M4 forecasting and uncertainty

PDF, 714KB, 36 pages

Details

This document gives guidance on the analysis of forecasting and uncertainty in transport appraisals.

TAG provides information on the role of transport modelling and appraisal, and how the transport appraisal process supports the development of investment decisions to support a business case.

