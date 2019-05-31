Guidance
TAG unit M4 forecasting and uncertainty
Transport Analysis Guidance (TAG) provides information on the role of transport modelling and appraisal.
Documents
Details
This document gives guidance on the analysis of forecasting and uncertainty in transport appraisals.
The previous version of this unit was TAG unit M4 forecasting and uncertainty, May 2018
TAG provides information on the role of transport modelling and appraisal, and how the transport appraisal process supports the development of investment decisions to support a business case.
Published 31 May 2019