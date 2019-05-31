TAG: economic impacts worksheets

Guidance

Transport analysis guidance (TAG) economic impact worksheets used to present the results of a scheme appraisal as part of a business case.

Published 31 May 2019
From:
Department for Transport

Documents

Functional urban regions lookup workbook

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 377KB

Wider impacts dataset

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.04MB

Details

These worksheets are used to present the results of a scheme appraisal as part of the business case.

TAG provides information on the role of transport modelling and appraisal, and how the transport appraisal process supports the development of investment decisions to support a business case.

