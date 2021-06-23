Sustainable Digital Technology and Services Strategic Approach 2021-2025

Policy paper

The Sustainable Digital Technology and Services Strategic Approach defines the digital sustainability goals and objectives that support Defence Plan Task 15 and Task 20.

Ministry of Defence
23 June 2021

Sustainable Digital Technology and Services - Strategic Approach 2021 to 2025

The Sustainable Digital Technology and Services (SDTS) Strategic Approach articulates how the delivery of the Digital Backbone can be realised in a way that achieves the UK Government’s priorities for climate change and sustainability. It directly supports both the Greening Government ICT and digital services strategy and the MOD Climate Change and Sustainability Strategic Approach, which sets Defence’s strategic ambition for net zero emissions by 2050 and establishes an epoch by epoch approach to achieving this ambition.

