Submarine Delivery Agency (SDA): Corporate plan financial years 2024 to 2027

Written in August 2024, this corporate plan sets out the strategic objectives for the SDA for the financial years 2024 to 2027.

Submarine Delivery Agency and Ministry of Defence
22 May 2025

Submarine Delivery Agency Corporate Plan 2024 to 2027

Unnumbered command paper

PDF, 2.27 MB, 25 pages

The Submarine Delivery Agency (SDA) is an Executive Agency of the Ministry of Defence. The vision and primary purpose of the SDA is to lead a high-performing, industrial enterprise to deliver the United Kingdom’s submarine capability safely and securely, and more effectively and cost-efficiently every year. These corporate plans set out the organisation’s vision, purpose and strategic objectives.

