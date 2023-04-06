Submarine Delivery Agency (SDA): Corporate plan financial years 2022 to 2025
This corporate plan sets out the strategic objectives for the SDA for the financial years 2022 to 2025.
The Submarine Delivery Agency (SDA) is an Executive Agency of the Ministry of Defence. The vision and primary purpose of the SDA is to lead a high-performing, industrial enterprise to deliver the United Kingdom’s submarine capability safely and securely, and more effectively and cost-efficiently every year. This corporate plan sets out the organisation’s vision, purpose and strategic objectives during the financials years 2022 to 2025.