Submarine Delivery Agency (SDA): Corporate plan financial years 2021 to 2024

This corporate plan sets out the strategic objectives for the SDA for the financial years 2021 to 2024

Ministry of Defence
28 July 2021

Submarine Delivery Agency corporate plan 2021 to 2024

PDF, 6.06MB, 22 pages

The Submarine Delivery Agency (SDA) is an Executive Agency of the Ministry of Defence. The vision and primary purpose of the SDA is to lead a high-performing, industrial enterprise to deliver the United Kingdom’s submarine capability safely and securely, and more effectively and cost-efficiently every year. This corporate plan sets out the organisation’s vision, purpose and strategic objectives during the financials years 2021 to 2024.

