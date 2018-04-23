Corporate report
Submarine Delivery Agency (SDA): Corporate plan financial year 2018 to 2019
This corporate plan sets out the strategic objectives for the SDA over the first year of operation of the SDA for the financial year 2018 to 2019.
Documents
Details
The Submarine Delivery Agency (SDA) is an Executive Agency of the Ministry of Defence. The vision and primary purpose of the SDA is to lead a high-performing, industrial enterprise to deliver the United Kingdom’s submarine capability safely and securely, and more effectively and cost-efficiently every year. This corporate plan sets out the organisation’s vision, purpose and strategic objectives during the financial year 2018 to 2019.
Published 23 April 2018