Submarine Delivery Agency (SDA): Annual Report and Accounts 2023 to 2024
This is the sixth Annual Report and Accounts of the Submarine Delivery Agency since it was established in April 2018. It covers the 2023 to 2024 financial year.
Documents
Details
The Submarine Delivery Agency (SDA) is an Executive Agency of the Ministry of Defence. The vision and primary purpose of the SDA is to lead a high-performing, industrial enterprise to deliver the United Kingdom’s submarine capability safely and securely, and more effectively and cost-efficiently every year.
The Annual Report and Accounts sets out the performance of the agency in its sixth year of operation.